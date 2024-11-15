eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.3 million. eGain also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $5.38 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

