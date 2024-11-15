Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,633 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,744,438 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

