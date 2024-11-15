Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.48. The company had a trading volume of 389,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $373.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

