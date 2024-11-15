e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1,855.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

