Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the period. Dividend Performers ETF makes up 1.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 84.66% of Dividend Performers ETF worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Dividend Performers ETF Price Performance

BATS IPDP opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Dividend Performers ETF Company Profile

The Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying, large-cap US stocks combined with credit spread options on an S&P 500 ETF or index. IPDP was launched on Dec 24, 2018 and is managed by Innovative Portfolios.

