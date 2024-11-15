Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 15,720 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

