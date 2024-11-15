Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,138 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after buying an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

