Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

TTD stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.36, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock valued at $169,165,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

