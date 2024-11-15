Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.44. 92,247,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 39,488,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $522,000.

