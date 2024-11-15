Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.44. 92,247,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 39,488,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.