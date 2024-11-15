Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Acquires 100,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 100,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at $805,414.56. The trade was a 21.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.
