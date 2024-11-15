Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Acquires 100,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 100,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at $805,414.56. The trade was a 21.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 44,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

