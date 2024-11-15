Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.75 million. Digi International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Digi International has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Digi International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

