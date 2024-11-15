Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Free Report) traded down 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 500,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 251,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.50. The company has a market cap of £63.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops software solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products include Launchmycareer.com, Launchyourcareer.com, and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage platform.

