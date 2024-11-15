Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic Sells 45,500 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Andrew Alan Yackulic sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$129,124.45.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DML opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.57.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

