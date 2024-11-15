Delcath Systems’ (DCTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.75. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.