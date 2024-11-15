Deepak Chopra Sells 15,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

