Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $209.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

