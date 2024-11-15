Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.18 and a 200-day moving average of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

