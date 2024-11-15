Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,941,000 after buying an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.46 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

