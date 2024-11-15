CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

