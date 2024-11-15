Curi RMB Capital LLC Trims Stake in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.91% of USCB Financial worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 611.6% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524,398 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

USCB Financial stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,320. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

