Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Origin Bancorp worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBK. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBK opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

