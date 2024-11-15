Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Curi RMB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.