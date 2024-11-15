Curi RMB Capital LLC Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 225,015 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 143,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,856,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $198.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.32. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

