Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $70.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Cryo-Cell International had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

