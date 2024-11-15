Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 806428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Critical Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £923,243.00, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.70.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
