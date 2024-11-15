CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.57), with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.61).

CPPGroup Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £11.11 million, a PE ratio of -179.29 and a beta of 1.50.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

