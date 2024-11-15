Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $16,416.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $16,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,600. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $19.18 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Couchbase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.