Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s current price.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.24.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $25.96. 1,581,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 376,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 90,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90,467 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $21,555,000. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 403,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,221,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

