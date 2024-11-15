Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

