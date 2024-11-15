Corey J. Booker Sells 3,494 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $12,613.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,904 shares in the company, valued at $624,183.44. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 178,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUSK

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.