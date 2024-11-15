Corey J. Booker Sells 3,494 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $12,613.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,904 shares in the company, valued at $624,183.44. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.45 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
