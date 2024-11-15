Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 439.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 268,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,729,000 after acquiring an additional 484,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.