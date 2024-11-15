Connable Office Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $649,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VB stock opened at $249.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $257.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.37 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

