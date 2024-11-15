Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,106,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth $28,156,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at $13,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,288,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Expro Group in the second quarter worth about $9,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.26 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

