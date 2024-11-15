Connable Office Inc. Acquires 22,105 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

