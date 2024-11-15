Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires £48,200 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Redmond bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £48,200 ($62,025.48).

Stephen Redmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($102,303.44).

Conduit Stock Performance

Conduit stock opened at GBX 486.50 ($6.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.75. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.74 ($7.07). The company has a market capitalization of £763.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.14) to GBX 720 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conduit

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.