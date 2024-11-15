Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 2636744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

