Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

CMTL stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 221,380 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 278,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 369.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 886,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 697,248 shares during the period.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

