Comparing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Telstra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.23 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.44 Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SurgePays has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telstra 0 0 0 0 0.00

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 452.15%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Telstra.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -52.33% -40.79% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

