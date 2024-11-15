Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
