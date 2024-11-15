Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

