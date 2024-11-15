Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 201,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 299,602 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.