Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.8 %
CLSD opened at $1.05 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical
In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a 57.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
