Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.8 %

CLSD opened at $1.05 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a 57.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

