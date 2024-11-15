CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.43. CleanSpark shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 5,602,154 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $250,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

