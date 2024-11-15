Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $52.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 8,069,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,969,093. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after buying an additional 447,264 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $16,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in JD.com by 55.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

