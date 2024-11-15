Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.3 billion-$56.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.9 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-3.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

CSCO stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.