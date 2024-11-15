CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $215.45 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.92% of Restaurant Brands International worth $215,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 26.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

