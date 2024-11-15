CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $55,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.34 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

