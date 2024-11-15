CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 16,385 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.15 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

