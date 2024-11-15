Christina Marie Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,851.98. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

DGICA opened at $15.84 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.