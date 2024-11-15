ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.46. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 1,912 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

