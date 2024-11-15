China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.50.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.